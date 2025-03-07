Physitrack Plc Wins Finnish County Tender, Securing €63,000 Deal with Potential to Exceed €200,000

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has successfully secured a public tender with a Finnish county healthcare system, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider in the region. The contract, valued at a minimum of €63,000, has the potential to exceed €200,000 depending on the components activated within the tender.
The agreement includes an annual recurring revenue for the Physitrack platform for exercise prescription and data analysis of €31,500 for two years (total €63,000), with additional authorised components such as electronic medical record (EMR) system integration and a potential custom app contributing to the overall value.
Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder of Physitrack Plc, expressed enthusiasm about the win:
"We are delighted to have been awarded this tender, which is a testament to both the strength of our product and our team's dedication. Our experience and expertise in navigating public procurement processes continue to set us apart. As we solidify our reputation among major institutions across Europe and the UK, our growing presence in Finland plays a crucial role in these competitive tenders."
This latest success underscores Physitrack Plc's expanding footprint in the region and its ability to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions for public sector healthcare.
About Physitrack
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.
The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.
Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).
About Champion Health
Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.
