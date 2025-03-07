DMS GROUP: DMS Group Selected by Ukrainian Authorities for the Delivery of 120 Emergency Mobile Radiology Units in a Contract Worth EUR 11M



March 7, 2025 - 10:00 AM - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS and FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for Digital Radiology and Bone Densitometry, is proud to announce that its project for the "Delivery of 120 !M1 Adam Mobile Radiology Units" has been selected by the Ukrainian authorities. This €11M project will be carried out over a 12-month period, starting from the first deliveries expected in the second or third quarter of 2025.



At the invitation of Mr. Éric LOMBARD, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Mr. Jean-Noël BARROT, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Samuel SANCERNI represented DMS Group during the official presentation of the companies selected by the Ukrainian authorities.

The event was also attended by Ms. Yulia SVYRYDENKO, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, underscoring the importance of this Franco-Ukrainian cooperation in strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure.

DMS Group is positioning itself as a key partner for Ukraine in the supply of medical imaging equipment, contributing to the reconstruction of essential healthcare infrastructure.



A CONCRETE COMMITMENT TO HEALTHCARE IN UKRAINE

This initiative aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities in Ukraine and is financed by the Ukraine Economic Resilience Fund, recently established by France. This fund, with a €200M budget, supports emergency projects in key sectors such as energy, water, healthcare, infrastructure, and demining. It is part of a strategic partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), which has expanded its mandate to support Ukraine's reconstruction and infrastructure development.

"This project represents a major milestone for DMS Group, and we are honored to contribute, alongside France, to strengthening Ukraine's healthcare infrastructure during this crucial time.

Our mobile radiology solutions are designed to meet the immediate and diverse needs of healthcare facilities, demonstrating our commitment to reliable and high-performance diagnostic solutions.

We express our gratitude to the French government, its Treasury teams, and the French Healthcare association for their invaluable support."

Samuel SANCERNI, CEO of DMS Group



Finally, Samuel SANCERNI added: "This strategic project also marks a new phase of growth for DMS Group, reinforcing our position as a key player in mobile medical imaging on an international scale. It further confirms the relevance of our strategic decision to acquire Solutions for Tomorrow in October 2023. Moreover, it establishes a long-term partnership with the Ukrainian authorities."

