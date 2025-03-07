Alzinova AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Alzinova AB (publ)

The following resolution were passed at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Alzinova AB (publ) ("the Company") on 7 March 2025 in Gothenburg.

Long-term incentive program (LTIP 2025:1 for management and other employees in the Company

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to adopt an incentive program consisting of warrants for management and other employees and key persons on a consultative basis within the Company.

In short, the incentive program includes an issue of not more than 4,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the Company during the period from and including 15 March 2027 up to and including 31 March 2027, at an exercise price corresponding to 200 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share during a period of ten trading days immediately preceding the offer to acquire warrants, however, not less than the quota value of the Company's share.

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com