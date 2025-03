Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Proxy form for use at the 2025 first extraordinary general meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces proxy form for use at the 2025 first extraordinary general meeting.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636787/Datang.pdf