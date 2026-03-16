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WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
16.03.26 | 19:04
1,410 Euro
+0,14 % +0,002
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,55219:20
Actusnews Wire
16.03.2026 18:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, March 16 2026


Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out on 9 March 2026 the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation
method		TransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
09/03/2026Stock exchangePurchase224 4011,5091,5091,509
Total 224 401



On 9 March 2026, Econocom Group SE held 574 401 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 0.35% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97046-treasury-shares_16032026.pdf

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