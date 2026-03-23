Press release

Brussels, March 23rd, 2026





AS TECHNOLOGY CAPITAL COMPETITIVENESS BECOMES A

STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE, ECONOCOM ACCELERATES THE

DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FINANCING SOLUTIONS VERTICAL



European companies are facing a growing challenge: while technology investments now exceed €1.2 trillion per year, a significant share of these budgets remains tied up on balance sheets - against a backdrop of high capital costs, shortened innovation cycles and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. In response to this challenge, and on its conference held in Rome, Econocom announces the continued rollout of its longstanding vertical dedicated to the management of technology and strategic capital, Financing Solutions - designed to support companies in optimizing the full lifecycle of their assets, from acquisition to end-of-life recovery.

Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom: "Technology capital management has entered a new era. Organizations that are able to align their investment cycles with the reality of their usage will gain in agility, resilience and innovation capacity. This is precisely the vision that the Econocom Group is advancing at a European scale.".



When technology capital management becomes a strategic imperative

The IT distribution market in Europe now stands at approximately €67 billion per year (Context), driven by technology refresh cycles. IT leasing accounts for around 7% of this spend according to IDC, representing a European market of €7 billion. The services market, meanwhile, is primarily driven by cybersecurity, with double-digit growth across infrastructure and workplace segments.

A pioneer in the lease financing of technology and strategic assets since its founding, the Group has always viewed technology capital management as a performance lever for businesses. Recent economic and regulatory developments have given this conviction renewed relevance. In this context, Econocom supports CFOs and CIOs in converting their technology investments into more flexible, optimized usage models.

In practical terms, this approach enables companies to preserve cash flow, improve financial visibility and fund innovation more effectively. From an operational standpoint, it simplifies the management of technology and strategic assets, enhances budget visibility and aligns investment strategies on an international scale. From an environmental and regulatory perspective, it ensures the upstream integration of ESG requirements and contributes to digital decarbonization objectives.

A case in point is InVivo Group, which called on Econocom during a merger to harmonize its IT workplace environment at international scale - through centralized fleet management, an end-to-end user journey and comprehensive equipment lifecycle management. The results: improved budget visibility, reduced hidden costs and measurable CSR impact through end-of-life equipment recovery.

Isabelle Poullain, IT & Telecom Procurement Director at InVivo: "Through Econocom's As-a-Service model, we were able to bring together technology, finance and CSR, with a user journey that spans from procurement all the way through to equipment refurbishment."



Lifecycle mastery as a driver of differentiation and economic optimization

This holistic approach to technology capital management rests on a critical lever: full command of the asset lifecycle - from acquisition to end-of-use recovery - which represents a major economic and strategic differentiator.

The performance of the Econocom model is underpinned by a precise command of the entire technology and strategic asset lifecycle, and in particular its end-of-use phase. By recovering value from equipment reaching the end of its cycle, Econocom enables companies to secure a residual value that significantly improves the economic equation of their investments, reduces total cost of ownership and strengthens the relevance of lease financing models.

This integrated approach to end-of-cycle management operates as a financial, operational and environmental lever simultaneously. It extends equipment lifespans, mitigates the accelerated obsolescence driven by fast-moving innovation cycles, and delivers tangible contributions to companies' decarbonization and corporate social responsibility objectives.

To support this model, Econocom relies on a structured and integrated industrial ecosystem, designed as an infrastructure serving residual value. On one side, in France, Econocom Factory-a mission-driven company specializing in the refurbishment of technological assets-along with its adapted subsidiary based in Occitanie, which combines industrial performance with social inclusion. On the other side, in Germany, its refurbishment subsidiary acquired in early 2025, which is an authorized Microsoft refurbisher.

Together, these entities enable Econocom to secure, at a European scale, the industrial management of asset end-of-cycle and to establish it as a cornerstone of its lease financing offer. In 2025, 504,000 digital devices were refurbished or recycled across the Group. This commitment - recognized through EcoVadis Gold certification and the validation of decarbonization targets by the SBTi - provides companies with a credible lever to meet CSRD requirements while optimizing the overall performance of their technology and strategic investments.

Israël Garcia, Executive Committee Member, Chief Business Development & Strategic Planning Officer: "In an environment where the cost of capital remains high and regulatory demands are intensifying, optimizing the financial structure of technology assets is no longer optional - it is a competitive imperative. The Financing Solutions vertical provides CFOs with the tools and expertise to turn their fleet management into a lasting strategic advantage."



A European vertical built for international organizations

For companies operating at international scale, technology asset management is a complex reality: multiple points of contact, inconsistent lease financing terms and difficulties in consolidating reporting.

Drawing on fifty years of expertise in the financing and management of technology assets, Econocom addresses this challenge by equipping its Financing Solutions vertical with a unified governance model - one capable of coordinating cross-country expertise and harmonizing investment strategies at a continental level, offering clients a single point of contact, greater clarity and guaranteed regulatory compliance across all markets.

FOCUS

Econocom Financing Solutions Conference

Rome, 18-20 March 2026



Held from 18 to 20 March 2026 in Rome, the Econocom Financing Solutions Conference brought together 45 experts from the Group's various European entities. Structured around plenary sessions, roundtables and small-group workshops, the conference addressed the full range of strategic and operational dimensions of the business: IT leasing growth, residual value management, lease financing of technology and strategic assets, deconsolidation, back-office tools and processes, and the integration of refurbishment at the heart of the business model. Opened by CEO Angel Benguigui with a presentation of the vertical's strategic direction and closed by the Executive Committee on governance decisions, the conference marked a decisive milestone in the acceleration of its Financing Solutions vertical at a European scale.





À PROPOS D'ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



F OR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Contact Econocom: Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

Clea Czechowski: clea.czechowski@havas.com

Naïri Khemtemourian: nairi.khemtemourian@havas.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97127-20260323_econocom_pr-rome-en-vdef.pdf