MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2025

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on at 11:00 a.m. on 31 March 2025.

The Notice of AGM, together with the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.mediazest.com.

The Company values shareholder participation and encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit questions in advance to mediazest@walbrookpr.com.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth /

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/.


