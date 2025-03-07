OSE Immunotherapeutics and Edison held a key opinion leader (KOL) event on 5 March 2025, providing up-to-date insights into OSE's lead immuno-inflammation candidate, lusvertikimab, following the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2025 Congress in late-February. Lusvertikimab is an anti-IL-7 receptor antibody therapy that, to our knowledge, has a unique mechanism of action for the target indication of ulcerative colitis (UC). It completed a Phase II trial last year, and with the additional data presented at ECCO, the KOLs were encouraged by both the safety and efficacy of the candidate. Following the latest update for the programme, we believe the data to date provide a robust foundation for further clinical development efforts, and lusvertikimab has the potential to address key unmet needs in the space.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...