BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nano Labs Ltd (NA), a China-based fabless IC design company, has received $1 million in USDT from its previously announced private placement of 913,714 Class A ordinary shares at $6.46 per share, aiming to raise $5.9 million in total. The purchase price is being settled in Bitcoin and USDT, and an additional 154,799 shares have been issued to investors.The offering was conducted under an exemption from registration under U.S. securities laws. This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.NA is currently trading at $115.43 or 2.76% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX