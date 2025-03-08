THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. announced new results from the ongoing ROCKET Phase 3 clinical trial program evaluating rocatinlimab, an investigational T-cell rebalancing therapy targeting the OX40 receptor, in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).The companies noted that the IGNITE study, which evaluated two dose strengths of rocatinlimab, met its co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints, achieving statistical significance for both rocatinlimab dose strengths versus placebo.IGNITE was a 24-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of rocatinlimab monotherapy every 4 weeks in 769 adults with moderate to severe AD, including patients previously treated with a biologic or systemic Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor medication.At week 24, 42.3% of patients in the higher dose group achieved greater than or equal to 75% reduction from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index score (EASI-75), a 29.5% difference vs. placebo. In the lower dose group, 36.3% of patients achieved EASI-75, a 23.4% difference vs. placebo.In the higher dose group, 23.6% of patients achieved a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with a ?2-point reduction from baseline (vIGA-AD 0/1) at week 24, representing a 14.9% difference vs. placebo. In the lower dose group, 19.1% of patients achieved this endpoint, a 10.3% difference vs. placebo.In addition, IGNITE met the endpoint of revised Investigator's Global Assessment (rIGA) score of 0/1 with a ?2-point reduction from baseline, a more stringent measure of efficacy than vIGA-AD 0/1. At week 24, 22.7% of patients in the higher dose group achieved this endpoint, a 14.4% difference vs. placebo. In the lower dose group, 16.3% of patients achieved this endpoint, an 8.0% difference vs. placebo.Across ROCKET program results to date, safety findings were generally consistent with the safety profile of rocatinlimab previously observed. The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events (?5%) with higher observed proportion in rocatinlimab groups were pyrexia, chills and headache. A higher number of patients receiving rocatinlimab vs. placebo experienced gastrointestinal ulceration events, with an overall incidence of less than 1%.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX