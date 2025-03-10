Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its sales and distribution network, executing exclusive distribution agreements in New Jersey and Connecticut. Tinley's is also shipping out the first orders of beverages for its newest distribution partners.

Tinley's signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hawthorne Heritage Beverage, a division of Kohler Distributing, a Molson Coors distributor and one of the largest in the state of New Jersey. Hawthorne Heritage will be distributing Beckett's HD9 beverages in the Garden State. In Connecticut, Tinley's has also entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Mancini Beverage, a Molson Coors Distributor, to distribute Beckett's non-alcoholic beverages to both retail and on-premise bars and restaurants throughout the state.

Tinley's CEO, Larry Weintraub, said "Our first orders from New Jersey and Connecticut are scheduled to ship today, and I expect our beverages to hit shelves by the end of next week. Securing these new distribution partners is an important first step in widening our brands' footprint. I'm very optimistic."

Name Change

Tinley's is changing its name from "The Tinley Beverage Company Inc." to "Beckett's Inc." The new name is better aligned with the Company's focus on developing and marketing the Beckett's brand.

The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the new ticker symbol of "BKTS" upon the opening of the markets on or around March 14, 2025.

"The name of our Company will be consistent with the name of our brand. Beckett's is the future of the Company and a name we can be proud of," said Mr. Weintraub.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, the timing of the receipt of all final CSE approval of the name change, timing of the name change and any other amendments to the articles of the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

