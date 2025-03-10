Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Wins 2025 Product of the Year for Its AI-Native Platform

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its NetSapiens® Platform has won the prestigious 2025 Product of the Year Award from Internet Telephony, marking its fifth consecutive win and the company's 27th industry accolade. This continued recognition highlights Crexendo's ability to empower service providers with disruptive cloud communications solutions.

Crexendo is off to a remarkable start in 2025, adding yet another industry award to its growing list of achievements. This follows shortly after being honored with the Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award and being named one of North America's fastest-growing companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, this latest recognition further validates Crexendo's commitment to AI-driven innovation and leadership in the UCaaS industry.

"I am honored to recognize Crexendo with the 2025 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Crexendo."

"Five wins in a row signals one thing-our relentless pursuit of AI-driven innovation is reshaping the future of cloud communications and driving unstoppable growth for our partners," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "Crexendo is the force driving industry evolution, giving our partners an undeniable edge in speed, agility, and the freedom to innovate, empowering them to break barriers, disrupt markets, and lead the rapidly changing telecom sector."

Crexendo's rapid ascent is driven by its unparalleled freedom and flexibility, empowering service providers to scale, innovate, and thrive. Its session-based pricing eliminates seat-based limitations, maximizing profitability and enabling partners with customizable licensing. Whether through purchase or subscription, partners can deploy on-prem, in Crexendo's Oracle Cloud, or in a hybrid model, gaining the control they want with the simplicity they need.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having a relentless pursuit of AI-driven innovation and is reshaping the future of cloud communications and driving unstoppable growth for its partners and (ii) being the force driving industry evolution, giving partners an undeniable edge in speed, agility, and the freedom to innovate, empowering them to break barriers, disrupt markets, and lead the future of cloud communications.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire