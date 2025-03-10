NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Monday said that Health Canada authorized Lazcluze in combination with Rybrevant for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).The Health Canada Notice of Compliance (NOC) is based on results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study, which showed Lazcluze plus Rybrevant reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30 per cent compared with osimertinib in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations.'With this authorization, Lazcluze plus Rybrevant becomes the first and only chemotherapy-free combination regimen showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival versus osimertinib for these patients,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX