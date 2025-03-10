TwentyFour Income Fund - Blocklisting Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
10 March 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Re: Blocklisting Return
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that the current shares available in the blocklisting arrangement are as follows:
Name of applicant:
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Name of scheme:
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Period of return:
From:
22 February 2023
To:
10 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
51,950,000
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
36,300,000
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
18,750,000
Name of contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1481 745001
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About the Company:
The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.