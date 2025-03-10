TwentyFour Income Fund - Blocklisting Return

10 March 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Blocklisting Return

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that the current shares available in the blocklisting arrangement are as follows:

Name of applicant: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Name of scheme: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited Period of return: From: 22 February 2023 To: 10 March 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 51,950,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 36,300,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 18,750,000 Name of contact: The Company Secretary Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.