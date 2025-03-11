Anzeige
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Stora Aktiedagarna

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA)(Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on March 11-12.

IRLAB is presented by Kristina Torfgård, CEO, who will give a 25-minute company presentation, including a Q&A session on March 11 at 19.00 CET.

The event is held at Birger Jarl Conference, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A in Stockholm.

More information can be found on Aktiespararna's webpage: https://invitepeople.com/events/db8431e8be

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

