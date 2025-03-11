IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Stora Aktiedagarna

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA)(Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on March 11-12.

IRLAB is presented by Kristina Torfgård, CEO, who will give a 25-minute company presentation, including a Q&A session on March 11 at 19.00 CET.

The event is held at Birger Jarl Conference, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A in Stockholm.

More information can be found on Aktiespararna's webpage: https://invitepeople.com/events/db8431e8be