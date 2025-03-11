BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The supervisory board of Siemens Healthineers AG has extended the mandates of Chief Executive Officer Bernd Montag and Chief Financial Officer Jochen Schmitz by five years. Their contracts now run until the end of February 2031.'I am very pleased that Bernd Montag and Jochen Schmitz have agreed to extend their mandates. Following the IPO in 2018, the managing board team has gradually established Siemens Healthineers as one of the world's most important medtech companies. I very much look forward to the next chapter of this success story,' said Ralf Thomas, chair of the supervisory board of Siemens Healthineers AG.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX