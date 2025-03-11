Dovre Group Plc: Suvic Oy Signs Agreement for the Construction of a Battery-Based Energy Storage System in Uusikaupunki

Dovre Group Plc Press release March 11, 2025, at 10 am

Suvic Oy Signs Agreement for the Construction of a Battery-Based Energy Storage System in Uusikaupunki

Suvic has signed a contract for the construction of a battery-based energy storage system. The client for the project is Renewable Power Capital Ltd. (RPC), headquartered in London.

The contract includes design, construction and a substation, as well as all electrical and mechanical installations. The capacity of the energy storage system (BESS, Battery Energy Storage System) to be built is approximately 50 MW / 100 MWh. The battery storage will be implemented adjacent to Fingrid's substation.

According to the preliminary schedule, work will commence in April, and Suvic's portion of the work will be completed by March 2026. The facility is planned to be operational by June 2026. Once completed, it will contribute to balancing electricity production and consumption in the power grid.

"RPC entered the market to accelerate Europe's low-carbon transition, and battery storage is a key part of the puzzle. We've had a great working relationship with Suvic to date, so we're pleased to be able to partner again to deliver this vital infrastructure to the grid," says RPC's Managing Director of Engineering, Procurement and Construction, Ignacio Garcia Cuadrado.

Suvic's CEO, Ville Vesanen, comments on the company's first industrial-scale BESS project: "We have been following the development of BESS solutions with great interest and see that they offer significant opportunities for wind and solar energy development through various hybrid solutions. At the same time, energy storage contributes to grid stability and enhances societal security of supply in potential exceptional situations. We have an excellent partnership with RPC, and this contract is yet another testament to our mutual trust."

The Capacity of BESS Expected to Grow Rapidly

A BESS, which supports the energy system, is a battery-based flexible solution that provides a cost-effective way to store surplus energy and release it when needed to balance peak consumption periods. It helps to ensure the operational reliability of power grids and enables the efficient utilization of renewable energy, which would otherwise be challenging due to daily and seasonal fluctuations.

In the coming years, BESS solutions will play a crucial role in Europe's transition toward carbon-free energy production. The capacity of battery-based energy storage systems in Europe is expected to multiply by 2030, with grid-connected storage systems projected to reach over 50 gigawatts of capacity (Aurora Energy Research, 2024).

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd's Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB's Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar park (Lapua), Alight's Eurajoki solar park and Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo. Website: www.suvic.fi

Renewable Power Capital is a London-headquartered pan-European renewables company established in 2020, with the backing of CPP Investments. RPC invests in the development, construction, and long-term operation of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage projects, enabling the energy transition and driving stable long-term, risk-adjusted returns. RPC's flexible mandate allows it to structure investments which recognise the changing market dynamics in Europe and create innovative solutions to build relationships designed for decades rather than months. RPC is led by a seasoned and established team of energy industry professionals with deep renewable power, technical, and operational expertise, and a strong common purpose. RPC aims to pioneer the European renewables sector, accelerating the already-rapid growth and playing a key role in making the energy transition a reality. Website: https://www.renewablepowercapital.com/