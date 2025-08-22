Anzeige
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Dovre Group Plc: Dovre CFO resigns

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | August 22, 2025, at 9:05 p.m.

Olli-Pekka Vanhanen, CFO and member of the executive team of Dovre Group Plc and group companies, has handed in his resignation, and will leave the company on September 30, 2025.

The recruitment of a new CFO will be started immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Ville Vuori, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 400 369 438
ville.vuori@qanaba.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

