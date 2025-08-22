Dovre Group Plc: Dovre CFO resigns

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | August 22, 2025, at 9:05 p.m.

Olli-Pekka Vanhanen, CFO and member of the executive team of Dovre Group Plc and group companies, has handed in his resignation, and will leave the company on September 30, 2025.



The recruitment of a new CFO will be started immediately.

For further information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Ville Vuori, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 400 369 438

ville.vuori@qanaba.com

