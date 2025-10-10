Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc's subsidiary Suvic Oy to commence change negotiations - applies to salaried employees

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | October 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM

Suvic will initiate change negotiations for production-related and financial reasons. The aim of the negotiations is to enable the company to operate profitably and to adjust its personnel to the current level of orders. The negotiations concern the company's salaried staff.

Suvic Oy employs approximately 110 people, of whom 86 work in salaried positions. The preliminary estimate is that the potential reduction need corresponds to approximately 20 person-years. In addition, the restructuring of job descriptions for 13 employees will be discussed. The final scope and focus of the potential changes will be specified during the course of the negotiations.

The change negotiations will begin on 20 October 2025 and will be conducted in accordance with the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings. The negotiations are expected to conclude by 9 November 2025, unless otherwise agreed during the process. The outcome of the negotiations will be announced after they have been completed. Any resulting measures will be implemented by the end of 2025.

"It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation, but these are necessary measures to respond to the changed market conditions and the shifts in the focus of our business areas. We will support our employees through the transition and ensure that the process is carried out responsibly and transparently," says Markku Taskinen, CEO of Suvic Oy.

For further information, please contact:

Suvic Oy

Markku Taskinen, CEO

mta@suvic.fi

+358 50 343 1482

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 40 774 1020

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs more than 250 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Vinliden Vindkraft AB's Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden), OX2's Rajamäenkylä wind farm (Isojoki & Karijoki), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar park (Lapua), Alight's Eurajoki solar park (Luvia), Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo, as well as Renewable Power Capital Ltd.'s BESS project in Uusikaupunki. Website: www.suvic.fi

