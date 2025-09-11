Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:09
0,120 Euro
-2,04 % -0,003
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 18:20 Uhr
Dovre Group Plc: Timo Saarinen joins Dovre Group as Interim CFO

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | September 11, 2025, at 7:16 p.m.

Timo Saarinen has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dovre Group Plc, effective September 29, 2025. His areas of responsibility will include business control, accounting, financing and investor relations for Dovre Group and all group companies, including Suvic Oy.

Saarinen will also replace the current Group CFO Olli-Pekka Vanhanen on the Executive team of Dovre Group Plc. The handover from Vanhanen will be started immediately. Vanhanen handed in his resignation in August 2025.

"Having held numerous interim CFO positions, Timo has extensive experience of different domains, including project business. He is familiar with stepping in at short notice and leading the finance function through periods of transformation", says Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO of Dovre Group. "This interim arrangement will ensure continuation in the Group's finance function and allows us to complete the on-going recruitment of a permanent CFO with the necessary focus."

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
