COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company announcement No. 577, 2025
The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 11.00 am CEST at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.
Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.
Further information is available at H+H's website: https://www.hplush.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-h-h-international-a-s,c4117213
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4117213/3312839.pdf
577 - Notice of 2025 AGM
https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4117213/acda5e5c4108e49f.pdf
577 - Notice of 2025 AGM - Announcement
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-hh-international-as-302398202.html