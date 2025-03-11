Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Frankfurt
11.03.25
08:09 Uhr
14,080 Euro
-0,500
-3,43 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2025 11:12 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company announcement No. 577, 2025

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 11.00 am CEST at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

Further information is available at H+H's website: https://www.hplush.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-h-h-international-a-s,c4117213

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4117213/3312839.pdf

577 - Notice of 2025 AGM

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4117213/acda5e5c4108e49f.pdf

577 - Notice of 2025 AGM - Announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-hh-international-as-302398202.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.