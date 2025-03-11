COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company announcement No. 577, 2025

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 11.00 am CEST at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

Further information is available at H+H's website: https://www.hplush.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-h-h-international-a-s,c4117213

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4117213/3312839.pdf 577 - Notice of 2025 AGM https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4117213/acda5e5c4108e49f.pdf 577 - Notice of 2025 AGM - Announcement

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-hh-international-as-302398202.html