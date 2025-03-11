Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review February 2025: February net sales 14.8 million euros

11.3.2025 13:00:01 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

11 March 2025 at 1.00 p.m EET

Inside Information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review February 2025: February net sales 14.8 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 14.8 (16.3) million euros in February 2025. The 12 month pro forma net sales were 183.3 million euros. The Group employed 1,470 (1,461) people at the end of February.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"February net sales were 14.8 million euros. There was only a mild improvement from January on our utilisation rate. In February, customer demand continued as volatile and changeable between customer groups. There was one working day less in February than a year ago.

One of our nicest achievements in February was the ESG management tool for dairy farms that we developed for Valio, an assistant named Esko that is powered by data and artificial intelligence. Esko supports Valio's amazing goal of producing carbon-neutral milk by 2035. With this tool, dairy farmers can easily generate an ESG report for various purposes without needing the required expertise.

The proof-of-concept phase for Esko was completed in February, and the tool will be made available to farmers later this spring. This delightful project combines many themes that are important to us: responsibility, design, data-driven management, and harnessing artificial intelligence.

As we anticipated in the financial statements release, we have recruited only to direct customer need and the net number of employees remained the same as in January."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2025 Net sales, MEUR Net sales, last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Overall capacity

(own personnel),

FTE Subcontracting,

FTE January 15.6 (16.9) 184.9 1,470 (1,463) 21 (22) 1,387 (1 372) 148 (147) February 14.8 (16.3) 183.3 1,470 (1,461) 20 (21) 1,381 (1 372) 144 (149)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.



Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,500 experts across 18 locations in Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Discover more about us at gofore.com