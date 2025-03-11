WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Tuesday that James Young is retiring as Chair of the Board and Margaret McGlynn has been appointed as his successor. The Company also appointed John Shiver to its board as an independent director.Young made the decision to resign from the board effective March 10, 2025. He has served on Novavax's board since 2010 and as Chair since 2011. During his tenure, the Company acquired Isconova and the Matrix-M adjuvant, now a key component of its technology platform.McGlynn has served on Novavax's board of directors since 2020. She previously served as President, Merck Vaccines and Infectious Disease, and after 26 years at Merck, served as CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.Shiver has more than 30 years of vaccine, biologics and RNA therapeutics experience in pharmaceutical research and development. He has led teams of scientists to develop novel vaccine and monoclonal antibody candidates to prevent or treat more than 40 infectious and non-infectious diseases.He has served on multiple scientific advisory boards and committees including the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative Board of Directors and the Board of Directors for Icosavax, Auravax and Calder Biosciences.Shiver is a Special Advisor to F Prime Capital and serves as Head of R&D and an Observer of the board of directors at Vibrant Biomedicines. His past experience includes roles at IGM ID, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck and the National Cancer Institute.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX