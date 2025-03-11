South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - 1st Source Bank (NASDAQ: SRCE) is pleased to announce that they were named once again to Forbes' list of America's Best Midsize Employers. This is the 10th anniversary of the list's creation and the fourth year that the Bank received the honor, following 2021, 2022, and 2023. The list identifies companies that are rated most highly by their employees. More than 217,000 employees working at U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees were asked if they would recommend their employer to others. They also ranked their employer on everything from salary, work environment, and training programs to opportunities to advance. 1st Source Bank ranked #276 out of the total 498 midsize companies that made the list.

"We at 1st Source Bank are proud to know that our employees rated us as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for a fourth year," said Dan Lifferth, Chief Human Resources Officer at 1st Source Bank. "We are proud of the culture we have created to provide an engaging environment for our employees with a rewarding trajectory of growth. It's our goal to provide a value-based workplace that attracts diverse talent, while uplifting and encouraging each colleague. This award is a proof point that our efforts to empower our employees both personally and professionally are yielding strong results."

The 10th anniversary list was created by Forbes who partnered with Statista, a market research firm to do the surveys. According to the Forbes article on the rankings, "The responses were tallied and analyzed along with additional survey data from the last three years, which allowed for a robust assessment of organizations that consistently ranked well versus those that may have had just one good year. The more recent data and the evaluations from current employees were weighted more heavily than others." The entire list can be viewed here: Forbes 2025 America's Best Midsize Employers.

America's Best Midsize Employers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9536/244100_4f8f8ddb34e08ace_002full.jpg

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.9 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 77 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

###

SOURCE STRING: 1st Source Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244100

SOURCE: 1st Source Corporation