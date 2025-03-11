Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 March to 07 March 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
79,4818
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/03/2025
FR0010313833
7000
75,0279
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/03/2025
FR0010313833
2000
79,2627
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/03/2025
FR0010313833
2000
83,6068
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/03/2025
FR0010313833
3500
83,6097
XPAR
TOTAL
18 000
78,9864
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
