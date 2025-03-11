WALLIX obtains silver medal from Greenly for its first carbon assessment and second gold medal from EthiFinance ESG

Paris, March 11, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and recognized leader in identity and access management, provides simple and secure solutions for unrestricted navigation in digital and industrial environments. WALLIX is proud to announce that it has been awarded a silver medal for climate strategy by Greenly ratings platform for its first carbon assessment. This distinction testifies to the Company's CSR commitment, which also earned WALLIX a gold medal from EthiFinance for the second consecutive year.

First carbon assessment already rewarded by Greenly

WALLIX performed its first greenhouse gas assessment for the year 2023, yielding a result of 1.8 kg CO2e/kg across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 (direct emissions, indirect emissions related to energy consumption, other indirect emissions).

This initial assessment earned WALLIX the Greenly silver medal recognizing the Company's maturity in terms of defining decarbonization strategy and action plans.

WALLIX obtained a first score of 32, ranking it among the 15% of companies that are building an ecological transition. This rating, which is awarded on the basis of criteria including the creation and development of a greenhouse gas report, action plans, climate targets, team involvement and carbon contributions, reflects WALLIX's commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Second Ethifinance ESG Ratings gold medal

The EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 campaign awarded WALLIX a score of 80/100, up 2 points in one year. This score recognizes the non-financial performance of the WALLIX Group in 2023 and is based on the assessment of 140 criteria spanning four main themes: environment, social, governance, and external stakeholders.

With a score of 80/100, WALLIX significantly outperformed the sector average of 52/100 and was ranked 7th among the 274 companies covered by EthiFinance ESG Ratings in the Information Technologies sector. The Group came 25th out of 552 companies generating turnover less than €150 million, beating the category average by 36 points. Lastly, WALLIX ranked 37th out of the 366 French companies surveyed by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, scoring 19 points above the average in this category.

Delphine Schoffler, Human Resources Director at WALLIX : " Our second gold medal from EthiFinance and the silver medal awarded by Greenly illustrate not only the Group's sustained efforts in terms of CSR, but also the key importance assigned to these efforts in our global strategy. At WALLIX, we are convinced that the Company's performance goes hand in hand with robust environmental, social and societal commitments. We will continue to take concrete steps to reduce our carbon footprint, improve our employees' well-being and strengthen our societal impact."

Next publication: Full-year 2024 results, March 20, 2025

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software developer operating worldwide. Founded in 2003, WALLIX is now a world leader in identity and access security recognized by the most prestigious analyst firms. Its mission is to provide a simple and secure identified access service, so that our customers can operate securely everywhere in digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX solutions are distributed by a network of over 300 resellers and integrators worldwide, and WALLIX supports over 3,500 organizations across more than 90 countries in securing their digital transformation. OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to digital access and identity security in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and undertakes to help build a trusted European digital space. In 2024, WALLIX was awarded the gold medal for its non-financial rating, obtaining an EthiFinance score of 80/100, well above the tech sector average of 52/100.

The Company has been listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015. The founders and directors are the major long-standing shareholders alongside investment structure TDH (Thierry Dassault Holding).

