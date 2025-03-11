Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar starts the sale of its third generation electric terminal tractor in North America

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 11 MARCH 2025 AT 20:00 (EET)

Kalmar starts the sale of its third generation electric terminal tractor in North America

Kalmar announces today the official start of sales of the Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor(OT2 EV) at the Technology & Maintenance Council's 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

The OT2 EV represents Kalmar Ottawa's third-generation electric terminal tractor and is fully designed and built in-house at the company's Ottawa, Kansas facility. There are four different models available - two specifically designed for container ports and terminals and two for distribution applications including an on-road version available for North America.

The OT2 EV underwent extensive testing, including 240 hours of climate-controlled performance testing from -22°F to 122°F. Extreme climate charging performance testing was performed over six months to validate real-world reliability and operational efficiency regardless of temperature or environment. Charging solutions up to 150kW with CCS1 connectors enables fast charging in under an hour and allows for opportunity charging as needed.

Kalmar's strong North American dealer network is trained and certified to support the OT2 EV. Dealers underwent specialised training for sales and service staff at Kalmar's Ottawa facility, preparing them to deliver industry-leading support from day one.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: "We have been making every move count in the terminal tractor business for over 65 years. We believe that invention and sustainable innovation go hand-in-hand. Our engineers have evaluated every aspect of how to make the T2 the most efficient machine possible, and that solution was to electrify the current market-leading T2 terminal tractor."

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, tel. +46 735 896 588, thor.brenden@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf,Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight tel.+358 40 080 9401, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

