Case IH and New Holland Present at Expodireto 2025

CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland, are showcasing their lines of sustainable, technological solutions at the 25th edition of Expodireto Cotrijal.

The event - held this week (March 10 - March 14) in Não-Me-Toque, Brazil - includes Case IH's Axial-Flow Series 160 Automation harvester and the Farmall Max tractor. New Holland, together with its dealer network, are also presenting the T6.140 Electro Command tractor with an electronic engine.

Case IH - 160 Series

The major launch presented by Case IH for the first time at Expodireto Cotrijal is the Axial-Flow Series 160 Automation, a new series of medium-sized grain harvesters, which make up classes 5 to 7. The 160 Series has 60% of its machinery renewed, with emphasis on the Automation System and factory connectivity.

"We know the difficulties that the producer in Rio Grande do Sul has faced, but the fair is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how the technology of our machines helps producers to reduce costs at all stages of the production cycle." Explains Denny Perez, Commercial Director of Case IH Brazil.

New Holland - T6.140 Electro CommandTM

One of the main products that New Holland will exhibit during Expodireto is the T6.140 Electro Command, which has, in addition to the electronic engine, a new transmission and a cabin that allows comfort and space for the operator. Produced in Brazil, it was developed with the help of the brand's customers, through research and field tests where the farmer's opinions were used to define the best configurations that met their needs.

"Regardless of the size of the agricultural operation, New Holland has innovative solutions that are ideal for small, medium or large producers…that enable farmers to improve their productivity and reduce operating costs", says Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland's vice president for Latin America.

