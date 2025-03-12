Avolta AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Avolta delivers a strong set of 2024 financials with revenue growth of +8.9% CER, a 9.4% CORE EBITDA margin and CHF 425m Equity Free Cash Flow, +32% YoY



AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Building on its strong 2024, Avolta confirms its medium-term outlook. Management continues to deliver on creating shareholder value in line with its capital allocation policy, anchored on business growth, deleveraging, increasing dividends and share buybacks. 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Strong Financial Performance 2024 Turnover reported CHF 13,725m, CORE CHF 13,473m Revenue growth +8.9% CER 1 , organic growth +6.3% CORE EBITDA increased +12.2% YoY to CHF 1,267m, margin 9.4%, +40 bps YoY EFCF CHF 425m, very healthy conversion +4.9%

Shareholder value creation in line with capital allocation policy Leverage year-end 2.1x and 1.9x net of treasury share purchases Cancellation of 6.1m shares (4% of issued share capital) in December 2024 Dividend CHF 1.00/share (+43% YoY) to be proposed at May 2025 AGM Share Buyback 2025 of up to CHF 200m launched

Medium-term targets confirmed, building on strong 2024 base Strong start to 2025; 28 February YTD revenue growth +9.5% YoY, organic +6.0%

FY 2024 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Consolidated reported turnover totalled CHF 13,725m with CORE turnover of CHF 13,473m representing growth of +8.9% CER, up +6.3% on an organic basis (+7.7% excluding Argentina). In Q4, CORE turnover grew +5.7% organic (+7.8% excluding Argentina). This momentum reflects continued strong business delivery on the base of passenger growth and demand across our main markets and channels.



CORE EBITDA up from CHF 1,130m in 2023 to CHF 1,267m with a CORE EBITDA margin of 9.4%, +40bps YoY. For Q4, a low season quarter, the EBITDA margin was 7.8%, +30bps YoY.



Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) 2024 reached CHF 425m, +32% YoY.



These KPI improvements reflect disciplined cost control and active portfolio management.



The group's financial net debt stood at CHF 2,663m as at end of December 2024, representing a leverage ratio (net debt/CORE EBITDA) of 2.1x (vs. 2.6x 2023). The leverage ratio net of treasury share purchases to the amount of approx. CHF 200m in 2024 amounts to 1.9x.



Avolta successfully refinanced its EUR 800m bond due October 2024 and extended the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) by 2 years, to 2029. The margin reduction on the RCF extension will result in interest savings of c. CHF 10m per annum. FY 2024 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Avolta's key strategic growth projects are progressing as planned. While we continue to strengthen the foundations of Avolta with a number of key initiatives, for 2024 we highlight:



Successful business development opportunities across all Avolta regions. The company entered Saudi Arabia at Riyadh's King Kahlid International Airport, and most recently (2025), entered Tunisia through five of the country's largest airports. Likewise in Latin America, we have continued to grow our cruise channel with four new NCL ships, and importantly, welcomed our first F&B concept in early 2025.



In North America, the recently announced JFK awards are testimony to the appeal of our ability to deliver value in duty-free, duty-paid, F&B and hybrid in the same location. The purchase of the Free Duty concessions complements Avolta's long-standing partnership (2018) with the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong. Avolta now has a presence in all MTR border store locations and a boosted footprint in Asia Pacific.



Avolta continues to innovate. Club Avolta, our global loyalty program with >10m members, is live across Avolta's 5,100 outlets worldwide, accounting for more than 5% of Avolta's annualized revenues in 2024. Our latest Avolta NEXT innovation hub provides a physical space dedicated to accelerating tech innovations focused on the business. In addition to these, and amongst many others, we have our award-winning new hybrid concepts, combining travel retail and F&B, our smart stores, and our internally-fenced AI tool, Avolta GPT; all working together to enrich our data lake, deepening our understanding and knowledge of our customers, enabling us to identify emerging trends and better market our business.



Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta: "Avolta remains committed to driving growth through innovative business development, commercial and digital transformation, capitalizing on our global platform. By focusing on delivering exceptional value to our customers, concession- and brand partners, we are revolutionizing the travel experience. Our strategic approach emphasizes cost discipline to achieve profitable and cash-generative growth, while simultaneously working towards deleveraging and enhancing shareholder value.



For two consecutive years we have exceeded our expectations with strong organic growth, driving the travel experience revolution. The recent launch of Club Avolta epitomizes our dedication, integrating travel retail and food & beverage into a seamless, data-driven loyalty program that enhances customer experience. Leveraging our new shop and restaurant concepts, using our framework of Flexible, Smart, Local, Cross-selling and Hybrid, we adapt dynamically, infusing local flavors, entertainment, and design trends into our travel hubs.



We are very pleased with our performance in 2024, and I thank each team member for their remarkable contributions. Looking ahead to 2025, despite global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges, our diversified presence in more than 70 countries gives us confidence in delivering on our medium-term targets and generating shareholder value. Our estimated reported revenue growth of +9.5% and +6.0% organic YoY as of 28 February 2025 further reinforces this confidence.



The company leads the global revolution of travel retail and food & beverage, redefining the overarching travel experience. On behalf of the management team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who continues to support and believe in our vision." OUTLOOK Avolta confirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% p.a., and is committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion p.a.. At current exchange rates, 2025 currency translation is expected to be broadly neutral. FY 2024 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES ORGANIC GROWTH FY 2024 vs FY 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Like for Like2 6.4% 5.3% New concessions, net -0.1% 0.4% Organic Growth 6.3% 5.7% Change in Scope 2.6% 0.0% Growth (CER)3 8.9% 5.7% FX Impact -1.5% -0.9% Reported Growth 7.5% 4.8%

IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT IFRS / CORE Profit and Loss statement IFRS FY 2024 Adjustments In CHFm Acquisition

related Fuel

sales Leases CORE

FY 2024 CORE FY 2023 Net sales 13,493 -252 13,241 12,329 Advertising income 232 232 206 Turnover 13,725 0 -252 0 13,473 12,535 Cost of sales -4,924 234 -4,690 -4,477 Gross profit 8,801 0 -18 0 8,783 8,058 % Margin 64.1% 65.2% 64.3% Leases expenses (IFRS) / Concession expenses (CORE) -1,951 -1,458 -3,409 -3,179 Personnel expenses -2,749 -2,749 -2,539 Other expenses, net (IFRS) / Other expenses, net (CORE) -1,318 18 -58 -1,358 -1,210 Operating profit before D&A / CORE EBITDA 2,783 0 0 -1,516 1,267 1,130 % Margin 20.3% 9.4% 9.0% D&A / impairment intangibles -306 0 -306 -277 Amortization & impairment of intangibles (CORE)/(IFRS) -364 248 54 -62 -35 Depreciation & impairment right-of-use assets (IFRS) -1,179 1,179 0 - Operating profit / CORE EBIT 934 248 0 -283 899 818 % Margin 6.8% 6.7% 6.5% Financial result -587 400 -187 -202 Profit before Taxes/CORE Profit before Taxes 347 248 0 117 712 616 % Margin 2.5% 5.3% 4.9% Income tax -87 -74 -1 -162 -159 Net Profit/CORE Net Profit 260 174 0 116 550 457 Non-controlling interests -157 -2 9 -164 -149 Net Profit/CORE Net Profit to equity holders of the parent 103 176 0 107 386 308 Basic Earnings/CORE Basic Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.70 2.62 2.26 Diluted Earnings/CORE Diluted Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.68 2.57 2.21

CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT CORE Cash Flow4 FY 2024 FY 2023 In CHFm CORE EBITDA 1,267 1,130 Other non-cash items and changes in lease obligation 91 81 Changes in net working capital -84 -44 Capital expenditures -473 -433 Cash flow related to minorities and dividends from associates -123 -101 Income taxes paid -120 -129 Cash flow before financing 558 504 Interest, net and other financing items -133 -181 Equity free cash flow 425 323 Dividend to Group shareholders -104 Purchase of treasury shares -202 -33 Other financing activities, net & Fx effect on net debt and other non-cash items -86 -175 Decrease/ (Increase) in Financial net debt 33 115 Net Debt - Beginning of the period 2,696 2,811 - End of the period 2,663 2,696

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE CORE Turnover (CHFm) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Reported Growth FX Impact Organic Growth Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,659 1,518 9.3% -0.7% 10.1% North America 1,055 1,025 2.9% -1.2% 4.2% Latin America 413 455 -9.2% -1.0% -8.4% Asia Pacific 154 138 11.6% -1.1% 11.0% Avolta Group 3,301 3,151 4.8% -0.9% 5.7% CORE Turnover (CHFm) FY 2024 FY 2023 Reported Growth FX Impact Organic Growth Europe, Middle East and Africa 6,928 6,265 10.6% -1.0% 9.4% North America 4,297 3,971 8.2% -1.8% 5.6% Latin America 1,572 1,654 -5.0% -1.9% -3.1% Asia Pacific 579 558 3.8% -2.8% 3.5% Avolta Group 13,473 12,535 7.5% -1.5% 6.3%

IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION5 Q4 2024 (CHFm) Turnover IFRS Fuel Sales Adjustments Turnover CORE Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,713 54 1,659 North America 1,055 1,055 Latin America 413 413 Asia Pacific 154 154 Avolta Group 3,355 3,301 FY 2024 (CHFm) Turnover IFRS Fuel Sales Adjustments Turnover CORE Europe, Middle East and Africa 7,180 252 6,928 North America 4,297 4,297 Latin America 1,572 1,572 Asia Pacific 579 579 Avolta Group 13,725 13,473 1CER Constant Exchange Rate

2Excluding Argentina, FY Like-for-Like +7.8% YoY

3CER Constant Exchange Rate

4IFRS reconciliation provided in Avolta's FY 2024 financial report pages 268-269.

5CORE Turnover throughout this news release is excluding net sales from motorway fuel business; income from fuel sales included in CORE other operating income. For further information:



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

