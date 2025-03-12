Avolta AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Building on its strong 2024, Avolta confirms its medium-term outlook. Management continues to deliver on creating shareholder value in line with its capital allocation policy, anchored on business growth, deleveraging, increasing dividends and share buybacks.
2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
FY 2024 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated reported turnover totalled CHF 13,725m with CORE turnover of CHF 13,473m representing growth of +8.9% CER, up +6.3% on an organic basis (+7.7% excluding Argentina). In Q4, CORE turnover grew +5.7% organic (+7.8% excluding Argentina). This momentum reflects continued strong business delivery on the base of passenger growth and demand across our main markets and channels.
FY 2024 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta's key strategic growth projects are progressing as planned. While we continue to strengthen the foundations of Avolta with a number of key initiatives, for 2024 we highlight:
OUTLOOK
Avolta confirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% p.a., and is committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion p.a.. At current exchange rates, 2025 currency translation is expected to be broadly neutral.
FY 2024 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
ORGANIC GROWTH
IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION5
