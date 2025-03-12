Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Announces US Expansion with Project Acquisition

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leading exploration company focused on identifying and developing natural hydrogen resources, is pleased to announce its expansion into the United States of America ("USA") through its acquisition of the Dove Creek project. The Company has been working with several consultants to evaluate opportunities throughout the USA that are prospective to host significant accumulations of natural hydrogen. A number of regions throughout the continental United States have been identified based on prospectivity for natural hydrogen systems by comprising a source, reservoir and seal. The Dove Creek hydrogen project in Colorado represents the first project acquisition as part of a systematic expansion of the Company's project portfolio into the USA.

"Recognizing the importance of a US project portfolio in order to serve the largest market in North America, this acquisition represents the first stage of execution on our US expansion strategy" commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "The combination of a viable hydrogen source, structural migration pathways, and supporting geophysical evidence positions Dove Creek as a significant target for further natural hydrogen assessment and exploration."

Dove Creek Project, Colorado

The Dove Creek project is located in southwestern Colorado near the Colorado-Utah border within the borders of the Paradox Basin and near the San Juan Basin to the south and the Uinta-Piceance Basin to the north. The prospectivity of the project is underscored by the potential for natural hydrogen generated by radiolysis of uranium-rich basement rocks. The presence of deep-seated fault systems in the region provides potential migration pathways for hydrogen, which may accumulate in structural or stratigraphic traps. Geophysical data reveal strong gravity anomalies corresponding to fault structures and magnetic anomalies linked to deep crustal features. Additionally, the presence of helium wells in the area indicates active subsurface gas migration, a factor that could be favorable for hydrogen prospectivity.

The Dove Creek project is comprised of 744 acres of mineral claims within the Bureau of Land Management which allows the Company to undertake initial exploration and evaluation of the region while contemporaneously expanding and securing additional rights for hydrogen production.

Peter Lauder, P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration at Primary Hydrogen Corp., is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

