Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ETB3 | ISIN: SE0020699296 | Ticker-Symbol: G7H0
Stuttgart
12.03.25
11:00 Uhr
7,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 10:05 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

oodash Group AB: oodash Group AB (publ) announces an increase of 20% in the agreement with Win.Rocks in partnership with SCHEELEN AG

Finanznachrichten News

oodash Group AB (publ) ("oodash" or the "Company") has received information that revenue from the customer Win.Rocks AG ("Win.Rocks" or the "Customer") will increase by approximately SEK 1.7 million. So far, the company has invoiced approximately SEK 3.7 million since the start of the project, and the total order value is now estimated to be at least EUR 936,000.

Background
Win.Rocks AG, an innovation company specializing in generative AI and scalable AI systems, is developing NAIA - an AI-driven stress coach designed to provide personalized stress management and coaching. To bring this vision to life, they are collaborating with the Company, which provides the AI infrastructure, application customization, and decentralized AI computation that powers NAIA.

The project is developed in partnership with SCHEELEN® AG, a leading player in human and organizational development with over 25 years of experience. SCHEELEN® AG partners with more than 1,200 trainers, consultants, and HR managers across German-speaking regions, specializing in leadership training, diagnostics, and personal development. By integrating SCHEELEN® AG's scientifically validated coaching methodologies, we ensure NAIA becomes a powerful tool for enhancing mental health. SCHEELEN® AG's clientele includes reputable companies such as BMW, Lufthansa, Swiss Life, and Swarovski, underscoring their strong position and reliability within the industry.

For more information, www.scheelen-institut.com

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration and share more about our joint activities with the renowned company SCHEELEN, trusted by several large corporations. Additionally, we have multiple meetings lined up with potential new clients, are preparing for the launch of our token later this year, and continue to receive interest from investors." -Arli Charlies Mujkic, CEO

The company signed an agreement with Win.Rocks for customization, licensing, and AI computation through the Company's proprietary decentralized computing network, platform, and applications from OODA AI. The agreement was signed on December 13, 2024, with an initial value for the Company of at least EUR 780,000 or approximately SEK 9 million for 2025, which is now being expanded.

For further information, please contact:
Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB
Email: charlie@ooda.ai
Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB
Email: mans@ooda.ai
Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

About oodash Group AB
OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.