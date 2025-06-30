Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ETB3 | ISIN: SE0020699296 | Ticker-Symbol: G7H0
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 09:15
4,235 Euro
-0,70 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 11:15 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oodash Group AB: Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting Of Oodash Group AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of oodash Group AB (publ) (the "Company") today, June 30, 2025, at Nybrogatan 34 in Stockholm, the shareholders resolved on the following main resolutions.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet
The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the financial year 2024 as included in the annual report for 2024.

Dividend
The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the Company's result will be carried forward.

Discharge
The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Arli Mujkic, Björn Nilsson, Michaela Berglund and Johan Königslehner for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Björn Nilsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Johan Engstam was elected auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditors
The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a maximum of SEK 350,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to be distributed with SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company.

It was further resolved that the Company's auditor shall receive remuneration in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association
The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend § 1 of the Articles of Association (Name of the Company) as follows. The company's business name is OODA AI AB (publ).

Authorization for the Board to decide on share issues
The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions and until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles to increase the Company's share capital to the extent permitted from time to time in accordance with the Articles of Association.

For more information, please contact:
Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB (publ)
E-mail: charlie@ooda.ai
Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB (publ)
E-mail: mans@ooda.ai
Phone: +46 70 766 47 71

About oodash Group AB (publ)
OODA AI is a group of companies focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools, as well as AI consultation, training and implementation. The group operates in a global market, with headquarters located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.