Oodash Group AB: Bulletin From The Annual General Meeting Of Oodash Group AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of oodash Group AB (publ) (the "Company") today, June 30, 2025, at Nybrogatan 34 in Stockholm, the shareholders resolved on the following main resolutions.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the financial year 2024 as included in the annual report for 2024.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the Company's result will be carried forward.

Discharge

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Arli Mujkic, Björn Nilsson, Michaela Berglund and Johan Königslehner for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Björn Nilsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Johan Engstam was elected auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a maximum of SEK 350,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to be distributed with SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 100,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company.

It was further resolved that the Company's auditor shall receive remuneration in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend § 1 of the Articles of Association (Name of the Company) as follows. The company's business name is OODA AI AB (publ).

Authorization for the Board to decide on share issues

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions and until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles to increase the Company's share capital to the extent permitted from time to time in accordance with the Articles of Association.



For more information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB (publ)

E-mail: charlie@ooda.ai

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB (publ)

E-mail: mans@ooda.ai

Phone: +46 70 766 47 71

About oodash Group AB (publ)

OODA AI is a group of companies focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools, as well as AI consultation, training and implementation. The group operates in a global market, with headquarters located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se.