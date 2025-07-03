Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ETB3 | ISIN: SE0020699296 | Ticker-Symbol: G7H0
Berlin
03.07.25 | 08:12
4,495 Euro
-3,12 % -0,145
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OODASH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

oodash Group AB: oodash Group AB (publ) expands collaboration with Win.Rocks AG through new order of EUR 750,000

Oodash Group AB (publ) ("the Company" or "OODA AI") has received an additional order from Win.Rocks AG valued at approximately EUR 750,000. The total order value from Win.Rocks AG now amounts to approximately EUR 1,886,000, equivalent to around SEK 21 million. Delivery and revenue recognition related to the new order is planned to occur during 2025.

The original agreement was signed on 13 December 2024 with a value of EUR 780,000 and has since been expanded twice - on 11 March 2025 to EUR 936,000 and later to EUR 1,136,000, which with this new agreeement amounts to approximately EUR 1,886,000. The current order is an additional, separate supplementary order within the scope of the ongoing collaboration.

The project involves the development and delivery of AI infrastructure, applications, and decentralized AI computation as part of the customer's product NAIA - an AI-based stress coach. The delivery is carried out in collaboration with SCHEELEN® AG, a leading player in leadership development in the DACH region.

For further information, please contact:
Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB
Email: charlie@ooda.ai
Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB
Email: mans@ooda.ai
Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

About oodash Group AB
OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

This information is information that oodash Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-03 11:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.