oodash Group AB: oodash Group AB (publ) expands collaboration with Win.Rocks AG through new order of EUR 750,000

Oodash Group AB (publ) ("the Company" or "OODA AI") has received an additional order from Win.Rocks AG valued at approximately EUR 750,000. The total order value from Win.Rocks AG now amounts to approximately EUR 1,886,000, equivalent to around SEK 21 million. Delivery and revenue recognition related to the new order is planned to occur during 2025.

The original agreement was signed on 13 December 2024 with a value of EUR 780,000 and has since been expanded twice - on 11 March 2025 to EUR 936,000 and later to EUR 1,136,000, which with this new agreeement amounts to approximately EUR 1,886,000. The current order is an additional, separate supplementary order within the scope of the ongoing collaboration.

The project involves the development and delivery of AI infrastructure, applications, and decentralized AI computation as part of the customer's product NAIA - an AI-based stress coach. The delivery is carried out in collaboration with SCHEELEN® AG, a leading player in leadership development in the DACH region.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB

Email: charlie@ooda.ai

Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB

Email: mans@ooda.ai

Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

