oodash Group AB: oodash Group Publishes 2024 Year-End Report - Forecasting Profitability and Positive Cash Flow in 2025 and Beyond

"The company has gained several key customers and expects to reach both profitability and positive cash flow in 2025. In 2024, costs were reduced by over 57%, and the company plans to maintain this lean cost structure as there is no significant need for additional hiring. The company estimates that 2025 turnover will reach SEK 25-35 million from existing agreements alone. Looking ahead, it expects to reach at least SEK 50 million in ARR by year end 2025." - Excerpt from the 2024 Year-End Report

Following the reporting period, the Company successfully completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 30 million at a pre-money valuation of approximately SEK 560 million, and a post-money valuation of approximately SEK 590 million. The round was led by Outlier Ventures and the KERO Family Foundation.

H2 2024 (compared to H2 2023)

Consolidated operating revenue: SEK 2,336 thousand (SEK 4,646 thousand)

EBITDA: SEK -26,474 thousand (SEK -670 thousand)

Earnings per share before dilution: SEK -16.36 (SEK -9.63)

Full Year 2024 (compared to Full Year 2023)

Consolidated operating revenue: SEK 9,542 thousand (SEK 87,377 thousand)

EBITDA: SEK -31,364 thousand (SEK -14,819 thousand)

Earnings per share before dilution: SEK -29.36 (SEK -52.28)

Financial assets: SEK 97,961 thousand (SEK 103,431 thousand)

About oodash Group AB

OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockho

lm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

