oodash Group AB: oodash Group AB (publ) announces an additional increase of 20% in the agreement with Win.Rocks in partnership with SCHEELEN AG

oodash Group AB (publ) ("OODA AI" or the "Company") has received information that revenue from the customer Win.Rocks AG ("Win.Rocks" or the "Customer") will increase by approximately SEK 2.2 million. So far, the company has invoiced approximately SEK 6.5 million since the start of the project, and the total order value is now estimated to be at least EUR 1,136,000, approximately SEK 12.5 million.

Win.Rocks AG, an innovation company specializing in generative AI and scalable AI systems, is developing NAIA - an AI-driven stress coach designed to provide personalized stress management and coaching. To bring this vision to life, they are collaborating with the Company, which provides the AI infrastructure, application customization, and decentralized AI computation that powers NAIA.

The project is developed in collaboration with SCHEELEN® AG, a leading player in human and organizational development with over 25 years of experience. SCHEELEN® AG partners with more than 1,200 trainers, consultants, and HR managers across German-speaking regions, specializing in leadership training, diagnostics, and personal development. By integrating SCHEELEN® AG's scientifically validated coaching methodologies, we ensure NAIA becomes a powerful tool for enhancing mental health. SCHEELEN® AG's clientele includes reputable companies such as BMW, Lufthansa, Swiss Life, and Swarovski, underscoring their strong position and reliability within the industry.

For more information, www.scheelen-institut.com

"This new expansion confirms the strong confidence Win.Rocks and SCHEELEN have in our AI infrastructure and our ability to deliver at the forefront. It is clear proof of both the value we create and the potential of our long-term collaboration. We continue to see growth in revenue, inquiries, and strategic opportunities, making this a very exciting phase in our journey." - Arli Charlies Mujkic, CEO at OODA AI

The company signed an agreement with Win.Rocks for customization, licensing, and AI computation through the Company's proprietary decentralized computing network, platform, and applications from OODA AI. The agreement was signed on December 13, 2024, with an initial value for the Company of at least EUR 780,000 or approximately SEK 9 million for 2025. It was expanded on March 11, 2025, by 20% to EUR 936,000, or approximately SEK 10.5 million, and is now being expanded a second time by an additional 20% to EUR 1,136,000, or approximately SEK 12.5 million.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, oodash Group AB

Email: charlie@ooda.ai

Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64

Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, oodash Group AB

Email: mans@ooda.ai

Telephone: +46 70 766 47 71

About oodash Group AB

OODA AI is a group of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The group of companies provides AI services in the form of decentralized and distributed AI computing, AI tools as well as AI consulting, training and implementation. The group of companies operates on a global market, the head offices are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany). Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North, also traded on Börse Frankfurt, Börse Stuttgart and Börse München.

For more information, www.ooda.ai

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se