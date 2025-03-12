Intrum: Intrum provides update on progress of its Recapitalisation Transaction

Unless given a different meaning in this release, terms defined in the press releases from July 2024 to March 2025 (the "Announcements") have the same meaning when used here.

Intrum AB ("Intrum" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to confirm that it intends to publish its plan as part of the Swedish Reorganisation Process ("Swedish RP") in the coming days, marking an important milestone in the implementation of its Recapitalisation Transaction.

Intrum expects the Swedish RP to be supported by an overwhelming majority of its creditors and reminds all locked-up creditors of their obligation to vote.

As part of the recent discussions with its creditor groups on the final terms of its plan, Intrum has also reached an agreement in principle with the majority of its creditors to apply EUR 75 million of the New Notes cash proceeds towards general corporate purposes of the Group. This will further enhance the Group's liquidity profile and give the Group greater flexibility following implementation of the Recapitalisation Transaction. The Company will seek formal consents from its creditors under the Lock-Up Agreement in due course.

Contact Details:

Kroll Issuer Services (as Information Agent): intrum@is.kroll.com

Houlihan Lokey (as advisers to Intrum): intrum@hl.com

Media Inquiries:

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Oscar Karlsson, Partner

Magnus Rydin Lemoine, Director

+46 (8) 410 32 180

Simone Selzer, Partner

Freya Semken, Director

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

intrum@brunswickgroup.com

