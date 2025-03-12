CLIQ Digital has announced that it is considering de-listing its shares. This would partially be effected by a potential tender offer by Dylan Media, a privately owned Dutch investment company funded by a group of international investors, including some members of CLIQ's management and supervisory boards. However, it is worth noting that funding is not yet in place for this to go ahead. If it does proceed, the group could seek a general meeting to approve a public partial share repurchase offer. The objective of these offers is to ensure that existing shareholders have the option to exit before CLIQ transitions to being an unlisted company.

