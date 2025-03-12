Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
11.03.25
11:08 Uhr
33,780 Euro
+0,220
+0,66 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,44033,52017:02
33,46033,48016:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 15:34 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan

Finanznachrichten News

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 MARCH 2025 AT 4:30 PM (EET)

Kalmar Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan

A total of 68,611 of Kalmar Corporation's treasury shares (class B) have been conveyed without consideration to 32 key persons based on the Performance Share Plan 2022-2024 (PSP 2022-2024), Restricted Share Plan 2022-2024 (RSP 2022-2024) and Restricted Share Plan 2023-2025 (RSP 2023-2025).

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation held on 30 May 2024 and the decision of the Kalmar Board of Directors on the transfer on 12 February 2025.

The shares were conveyed on 12 March 2025. After the conveyance Kalmar Corporation holds 181,389 of its own class B shares.

Kalmar announced the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 7 August 2024 and the payment based on the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 12 February 2025. More information on Kalmar's share based incentive plans is available on www.kalmarglobal.com.


For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.