Regional Expansion Supports Digital Transformation and Sustainability Initiatives Across the Region

Netmore Group, a leading global operator of IoT networks today announced continued expansion into Brazil and the South American markets, following the completion of the acquisition of Everynet. A dedicated focus in the region immediately opens new market opportunities for Netmore, while its expanded presence supports the growing demand for digital transformation of critical sectors, including utilities, agriculture, smart cities, and transportation and logistics.

Customers across Brazil and South America can now expect access to a best-in-class Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) coverage and improved products and services, backed by Netmore's technical expertise and commitment to innovation. These and future investments in the region by Netmore and its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem will enable local businesses to take advantage of comprehensive IoT solutions to maximize their digital infrastructure investments in support of process automation, business optimization, and environmental preservation initiatives.

Enhanced business operations and offerings in the region include:

Initiatives to expand low power wide area network coverage areas through existing and new infrastructure partnerships.

The introduction of Netmore's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, providing flexible and scalable IoT connectivity and network deployment options for businesses of all types.

Unique network deployment and densification capabilities that support SLA-backed, carrier-grade network services for a range of critical infrastructure and essential business applications.

Dedicated local resources, including the recently announced appointment of Gustavo Zarife as Vice President for South America and Country Manager for Brazil.

"Brazil is the fastest-growing economy in South America and is among the most regulated markets from a telecom perspective. Our strategic expansion into Brazil and the broader region is underpinned by Netmore's proven ability to cost effectively deploy and manage both public and localized network services while maintaining a high service level agreement commitment required by customers and local regulations," said says Ove Anebygd, CEO, Netmore Group. "Building on Everynet's advancements in the region, Netmore is well aligned with both infrastructure partners and solution providers who are uniquely positioned to drive this digital shift, providing even greater opportunity and support for innovation."

"We're excited to bring Netmore's proven expertise and cutting-edge service capabilities into the South American market. Drawing on Netmore's success in deploying and managing large scale utility projects under some of the toughest SLAs in the industry, like 1.7 million smart water meters in Yorkshire, UK, we're setting the stage to revolutionize service delivery for utilities and customers throughout the region. This is more than an expansion; it's a commitment to excellence that Netmore is recognized for globally," said Gustavo Zarife, Vice President for South America and Country Manager for Brazil at Netmore.

To discuss Netmore's services and partnership opportunities in Brazil and the broader South America region, please contact us at info@netmoregroup.com.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

LoRaWAN is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance

