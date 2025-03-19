Solutions Pre-Provisioned to Operate with Netmore Reduce Time to ROI

Netmore Group, a leading global operator of IoT networks, announced today a partnership with Alliot Technologies, a specialist IoT solutions provider serving the UK and European markets. This collaboration will be officially unveiled at Channel Live 2025, one of the UK's premier events for the tech and telecom industries, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on March 19-20, 2025.

The partnership brings together the strengths of two leading companies, including Netmore's expertise in designing, deploying, and operating IoT networks for low power wide area devices and sensors, and Alliot's proven capabilities in system design, supply, and deployment of IoT business solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a full complement of solutions pre-provisioned to operate with Netmore's public and local connectivity services, allowing solution providers and enterprise customers to immediately drive efficiencies through automation, reduce operational costs, and support energy savings and sustainability programs.

"Long-range networks and low-cost, low-power devices are becoming ubiquitous in enterprise, utility, and smart city applications," said Vadim Lyu, UK Managing Director at Netmore. "With fewer steps required to deploy an end-to-end solution and value-added services built into the procurement processes, our partnership with Alliot is an example of how the IoT ecosystem has matured to provide tangible cost and time-saving benefits to customers ready to deploy solutions today."

From proof-of-concept kits to large, full scale commercial deployments and bespoke product design, Alliot Technologies is committed to delivering innovative IoT solutions that empower integrators and service providers across industries.

Craig Herrett, Managing Director of Alliot Technologies, stated, "This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to make advanced IoT technology more accessible and user-friendly for new solutions integrators and resellers. Whilst we offer private servers, there are capex costs associated with this, both from setup and maintenance, not to mention the required knowledge in running LoRaWAN servers and networks. We see this partnership with Netmore as a real enabler for service providers and resellers without those capex costs and without the need for an IT team to run the infrastructure."

The partnership will be showcased at Channel Live 2025, where Netmore and Alliot will be demonstrating their offerings in Stand B60. Graeme Boyle, Business Development Manager at Netmore Group UK will also be presenting in a session titled "Delivering Mobile Connectivity Solutions" on Wednesday, March 19th from 15:55-16:30.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About AllIot:

Alliot Technologies is Europe's leading distributor of IoT products. Specialising in LoRaWAN and cellular IoT (NB-IoT LTE-M), Alliot provides easy access to the best-in-class hardware, services and support to customers throughout the UK and Europe. Alliot's vision is to simplify the set-up and ongoing management of IoT devices by providing solutions ready to be interfaced with the users' selected IT structure through device provisioning services and support from an expert technical team.

Alliot makes IoT accessible to all, helping partners to develop their solutions from proof of concept to fully scalable commercial solutions, enabling them to take the specific piece they need to bring their projects to life.

For more information, contact Alliot Technologies at contact@alliot.co.uk or visit https://alliot.co.uk/

LoRaWAN is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance

