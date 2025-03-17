Partnership Aims to Make Container and Asset Tracking More Affordable, Accessible, and Sustainable

Netmore Group, a leading global operator of IoT networks, announced today a partnership with Zenze, a provider of supply chain management and visibility solutions, to offer low-cost wireless infrastructure for tracking and cargo monitoring applications at ports, terminals, distribution centers, warehouses, and cargo owner locations across the globe.

Powered by Netmore's managed IoT network infrastructure, Zenze offers both custom-built, and local LoRaWAN networks together with data services for the tracking of refrigerated cargo, dry cargo, and other container- and asset-types commonly found throughout logistics sites.

In the current phase of the partnership, the companies are focused on deploying LoRaWAN networks in collaboration with ports and terminals participating in the Cargo Visibility Network (CVN) a unique network infrastructure designed specifically for the delivery of cargo visibility services. The following phases of the partnership will introduce a comprehensive ecosystem of devices and sensors optimized for operation on the Netmore network. These low-cost and environmentally friendly devices for real-time location, condition monitoring, surveillance, and security monitoring will disrupt the pricing dynamics of port logistics, making IoT more cost-effective, accessible and sustainable.

"As global shipping volumes continue to rise and real-time data becomes more important for driving business efficiencies, the need for smarter, more connected port infrastructure is critical," said Stephan Piworus, CEO of Zenze. "Netmore is the global leader in delivering carrier-grade network services for critical business applications and this partnership represents a major step forward in transforming port operations worldwide."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Zenze at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that ports around the world can maximize their capabilities and meet the growing demands of global trade," said Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group. "By tapping into the Zenze Cargo Visibility Network, ports will gain access to a wealth of data, analytics and be able to leverage the network for many terminal use cases, enabling smarter decision-making, increased transparency, and a more agile logistics process."

For more information on how the partnership between Netmore and Zenze and the Cargo Visibility Network (CVN) can benefit your port operations, please contact martin.flenhagen@netmoregroup.com or torsten.ecks@zenze.io.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Zenze

The Zenze team, composed of seasoned experts in supply chain digitalization, is on a mission to deliver cost-effective and user-friendly supply chain visibility. Through dedicated innovation, we have developed a reliable and scalable solution that, for the first time, provides real-time visibility in a way that is affordable, simple, and fully interoperable, empowering businesses while driving positive impact for the supply chain industry and society. Built for the future, our IoT network is purpose-designed to ensure seamless, high-performance connectivity tailored specifically for supply chain applications.

LoRaWAN is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance

