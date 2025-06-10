New integration expands IoT coverage across Europe and the United States

akenza, the Swiss-based leader in low-code IoT device and connectivity management, today announced a platform integration with global IoT operator Netmore as part of its Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) offering to make it even easier to get connected. This milestone gives akenza users access to Netmore's extensive LoRaWAN network across Europe and the United States with no extra contracts or setup needed.

Easier Connections, Faster Setups

By integrating Netmore's LoRaWAN network directly into the akenza platform, users can connect smart devices to the network in minutes, streamlining IoT infrastructure management and accelerating time-to-market.

The combined solution empowers industries such as smart building, logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing to unlock data-driven efficiencies in their on-site operations, without costly infrastructure overhauls.

Simplifying IoT Connectivity at Scale

The partnership offers significant benefits to users in Europe and the United States. akenza's intuitive low-code platform enables organizations to onboard devices, configure data flows, and deploy secure IoT solutions quickly, reducing time and operational costs.

Whether testing a proof of concept, launching a pilot, or scaling a commercial project, akenza's CaaS simplifies device onboarding and connectivity management through a central platform. With akenza's low-code features and Netmore's secure network, users can efficiently build, deploy, and scale IoT solutions globally.

"This integration with Netmore significantly boosts our global CaaS capabilities," said Jonas Schmid, Co-CEO of akenza. "We're making IoT more accessible than ever by removing connectivity barriers and enabling our users to focus on what really matters: delivering value through innovation. Through this partnership we are making it easier, faster, and more affordable for companies to launch and manage their IoT solutions."

Expanding CaaS Coverage Across the Globe

With the addition of Netmore, akenza strengthens its position as the leading global platform for LPWAN connectivity and device management, expanding its CaaS footprint worldwide.

"As businesses demand real-time data to optimize processes, reduce costs, and conserve resources, the integration of Netmore's LoRaWAN network into akenza's IoT solution development platform delivers a powerful solution. This integration, along with akenza's low-code approach accelerates IoT deployment, driving innovation and operational excellence across industries," said Andreas Stenhager, Chief Commercial Officer at Netmore Group.

How It Works

akenza's easy to use platform helps businesses get started quickly. In three steps, users can set up a Data Flow by selecting the Netmore network, choosing a device from the platform's 300+ Device Type Library, and assigning a data destination.

The CaaS model ensures effortless device registration and reliable connectivity, with no separate connectivity contract required.

To explore how akenza and Netmore can power your next IoT deployment, visit https://akenza.io/features/connectivity/caas/netmore.

About akenza

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, akenza helps companies worldwide develop their own smart IoT solutions. Thanks to its low-code IoT platform, akenza dramatically reduces the technical complexity and effort companies have when creating their IoT solutions. By making IoT accessible for organizations of all sizes, akenza is leading the evolution of the Internet of Things from a prototype stage toward broader market applicability. The company has established long-term relationships with major clients such as ISS Switzerland, Zurich Insurance, Georg Fischer, and various SMEs.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

