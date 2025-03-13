The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

13thMarch 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

12th March 2025 94.63p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 92.54p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

13thMarch 2025