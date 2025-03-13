InCoax Networks AB: Helge Tiainen of InCoax honored with Broadband Forum Award for instrumental industry contributions

LUND, Sweden, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helge Tiainen, Business Development Director at InCoax Networks, has been recognized with a Broadband Forum Award for his outstanding contributions to advancing broadband network intelligence and user-centric solutions. The award was presented during the Broadband Forum's Spring Member Meeting in Hong Kong this week, acknowledging his efforts in driving innovation and shaping the future of the industry.

"Congratulations to all of the award winners. The awards reflect the remarkable achievements and progress of the Broadband Forum over the past year during this crucial time for the entire industry," said Broadband Forum Chairman, John Blackford. "We look forward to seeing the innovations and contributions over the next year within our new work area structure, which further strengthens our commitment to enabling services-led and intelligent broadband that provides the applications and services most demanded by users."

As a key figure at InCoax, Helge Tiainen has played an essential role in advancing broadband technology, particularly through the use of existing in-building infrastructure to provide cost-effective, multi-gigabit connectivity. His work aligns with InCoax's mission to bring intelligent broadband solutions based on global BBF standards that enable interoperability, faster deployments, greater sustainability, improved digital inclusion, and increased accessibility.

The Broadband Forum Awards celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry. Alongside Helge Tiainen, other award recipients included representatives from BISDN, Futurewei, Huawei, Liberty Global, Nokia, NTT, Orange, Outsys, Radisys, and Vodafone.

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband. As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/

