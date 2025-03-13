WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Thursday announced that the company has secured a contract from TURBINE-X Energy Inc., a supplier of industrial gas turbine packages.Under the terms of the contract, the company would utilize its NovaLT gas turbine technology and associated equipment, including gears and power generation generator technology, for multiple data center projects across North America.Through this deal, the company expects to leverage its expertise and network to provide market-ready reliable, flexible and efficient solutions to partners in the data center market.In the pre-market hours, Baker Hughes's stock is trading at $42.61, up 0.31 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX