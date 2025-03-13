KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Awakening the Power of Women: Igniting Social Impact and Change

KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Awakening the Power of Women: Igniting Social Impact and Change" a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PST.

This conversation will have participants embark on a transformative journey that shines as spotlight on the pivotal role women play in addressing critical challenges and igniting social impact. Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, will be joined by Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change, Robbin Jorgensen in a celebration of Women's History Month. Jorgensen will celebrate the awakening of women's power to lead change with profound significance through compelling stories and actionable insights.

In this webinar, participants will learn:

How key events in women's history have shaped today's landscape.

How women serve as key catalysts for transformational change in their community.

How to lead by example by advocating for each other and using personal growth and self-awareness in effecting organizational change.

"We are happy to celebrate Women's History Month with this impressive webinar," said Sampson. "Robbin is not only knowledgeable on the impact women have on the world, but lives and breathes it every day. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring this to our participants as we know they will walk away feeling inspired.

Robbin Jorgensen is the Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change®, a global purpose driven organization that unleashes the contribution of women around the world. She is a status quo disruptor, human rights activist, female change agent, and global citizen. She helps companies move business and humanity forward through women's leadership and social impact initiatives, drawing from her experience working with women in 31 countries.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by March 18th here.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

