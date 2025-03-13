Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless granted a first patent in Brazil

Maven Wireless, a market leader of groundbreaking solutions for wireless coverage, has been granted a first patent in Brazil

Maven Wireless offers a market leading digital DAS system for indoor and tunnel coverage world wide. The solutions are unique, future-proof and supports all relevant technologies from 2G to 5G as well as blue light services. The company has an active strategy for intellectual property rights, including patents, to protect its proprietary technology.



Including the new granted patent, Maven Wireless possesses 75 patents worldwide and has additionally 4 patent applications pending. The new patent in Brazil covers key elements on how the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) equipment automatically configure itself depending on external environment as well as how to make the DAS redundant and resilient. This patent supports and protects Maven Wireless' business and expansion on the American continent.

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.

We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

