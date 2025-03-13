Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of 2022 and 2023 Financial Audits by PCAOB-Registered Firm

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its financial audits for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 by Olayinka Oyebola & Co., a PCAOB-registered firm. This milestone marks a significant step in Bionoid's commitment to financial transparency and regulatory compliance as the company continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

Olayinka Oyebola & Co. has worked diligently to complete the audits in accordance with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of Bionoid's financial reporting. The firm remains on track to finalize the company's 2024 financial statements as scheduled, further strengthening Bionoid's financial standing.

"The completion of our 2022 and 2023 audits is a critical achievement for Bionoid and underscores our dedication to financial accountability," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "As we continue our expansion through strategic acquisitions and AI-driven growth initiatives, maintaining strong financial governance remains a top priority. We appreciate the expertise and professionalism of Olayinka Oyebola & Co. and look forward to the timely completion of our 2024 financials."

Bionoid remains focused on scaling its operations through revenue-generating e-commerce acquisitions and the integration of its AI Maverick platform, positioning the company for sustainable growth and enhanced investor confidence.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. is a forward-thinking health and wellness company dedicated to expanding revenue streams and brand presence through strategic acquisitions and advanced AI technology. Its proprietary AI Maverick platform enhances customer engagement and operational efficiency, supporting the company's mission to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions for long-term growth.

