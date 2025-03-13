DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INVESTS IN THE INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE WITH THE SUPPORT OF FRANCE 2030 AND THE DGAC

FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INVESTS IN THE INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE WITH THE SUPPORT OF FRANCE 2030 AND THE DGAC 13-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces its involvement in the integrated supply chain project called "SUCHI" and EUR0.8 million in support from the CORAC (France's Civil Aviation Research Council) and DGAC (France's Directorate for Civil Aviation). The air transport industry is being buoyed up by megatrends and has overtaken its pre-crisis levels, with 2024 having shown to be yet another year of double-digit growth. This momentum translates into a growing need for new commercial aircraft, which means that backlogs across the industry are at a record high. In order to keep up with such strong demand, the industry's top priority as a whole is to ramp up its build rates. The second priority, meanwhile, is to rise to the technological challenges that will drive the industry's decarbonisation. The aerospace supply chain is central to both these major priorities, so it needs to continue developing and prepare for the future. With a strategy is based on a unique combination of know-how, technology and innovation, FIGEAC AÉRO is therefore in a prime position to play a role in addressing these priorities. The Group invested more than 4% of its revenues in Research & Development in financial year 2023/24. Its R&D efforts seek not only to continuously improve its existing industrial processes but also to develop innovative processes that will enable it to rise to the challenges facing the aerospace industry going forward. The SUCHI project: a response to the aerospace industry's future challengeS For this reason, FIGEAC AÉRO has become involved in the SUCHI (integrated supply chain) project alongside a large number of industrial, technological and academic partners. The SUCHI project will advance in various phases running until the end of 2026. It upholds the French aerospace industry's aspiration to build a common technological and methodological ecosystem spanning the entire value chain, the aim being to optimise its ability to keep up with rising aircraft build rates in the future. All those involved will make use of common tools, industrial processes will be digitalised, and industrial data throughout the value chain will be exploited, all of which are expected to deliver very substantial benefits: ? Speed, agility and precision, with products being developed jointly; ? Visibility and foresight, with variable demand levels and build rates being managed more effectively; ? Optimisation of the value chain's overall performance, with a positive impact on the working capital requirements of those involved thanks to smaller inventories and shorter cycles. FIGEAC AÉRO receiving EUR0.8 million of support from the CORAC and DGAG The SUCHI project has been selected as part of France 2030, a EUR54 billion investment programme aimed at developing industrial competitiveness and the technologies of the future, including those that will drive the aviation industry's decarbonisation efforts. This backing comes in the form of a EUR0.8 million grant spanning the project's duration, as decided by the CORAC (France's Civil Aviation Research Council), a state-industry cooperation body. The CORAC is tasked with implementing the industry's national research programme and bringing together and drawing on the expertise of the sector's major manufacturers, specialized agencies such as the DGAC (France's Directorate for Civil Aviation), the Ministry of Transport and leading research centres. Thomas Girard, FIGEAC AÉRO's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, is very pleased with the initiative: "FIGEAC AÉRO is particularly proud to be taking part in this collaborative project alongside so many other key industry players. We see it as a technological building block that will form part of the core foundations of tomorrow's aerospace value chain. It is therefore an essential step towards jointly developing the capacity to drive higher build rates on future aerospace platforms." Further recognition of the Group's innovation strategY The Group is committed to enhancing the French aerospace industry's competitiveness and decarbonising the air transport industry and thus intends to pursue its innovation-centric strategy, which is a cornerstone of its strategic plan PILOT 28. As further recognition of its efforts, two of FIGEAC AÉRO's R&D projects have been selected the recipient of the 2024 "Avion Vert" (Green Aircraft) Challenge award. The Green Aircraft Challenge is hosted by aerospace competitiveness cluster Aerospace Valley and a jury of experts consisting of major OEMs, institutions and research institutes, among others; the event enhances visibility and increases opportunities for project development geared especially towards reducing the industry's environmental impacts. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter of 2024/25 -- 25 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. 