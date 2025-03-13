Anzeige
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
13.03.25
17:20 Uhr
9,640 Euro
+0,060
+0,63 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,80019:19
Dow Jones News
13.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INVESTS IN THE INDUSTRY OF THE FUTURE WITH THE SUPPORT OF FRANCE 2030 AND THE DGAC

Finanznachrichten News

13-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO invests in the industry of the future with the support of France 2030 and the DGAC 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces its involvement in 
the integrated supply chain project called "SUCHI" and EUR0.8 million in support from the CORAC (France's Civil Aviation 
Research Council) and DGAC (France's Directorate for Civil Aviation). 
 
The air transport industry is being buoyed up by megatrends and has overtaken its pre-crisis levels, with 2024 having 
shown to be yet another year of double-digit growth. This momentum translates into a growing need for new commercial 
aircraft, which means that backlogs across the industry are at a record high. In order to keep up with such strong 
demand, the industry's top priority as a whole is to ramp up its build rates. The second priority, meanwhile, is to 
rise to the technological challenges that will drive the industry's decarbonisation. The aerospace supply chain is 
central to both these major priorities, so it needs to continue developing and prepare for the future. 
With a strategy is based on a unique combination of know-how, technology and innovation, FIGEAC AÉRO is therefore in a 
prime position to play a role in addressing these priorities. The Group invested more than 4% of its revenues in 
Research & Development in financial year 2023/24. Its R&D efforts seek not only to continuously improve its existing 
industrial processes but also to develop innovative processes that will enable it to rise to the challenges facing the 
aerospace industry going forward. 
 
 
The SUCHI project: a response to the aerospace industry's future challengeS 
For this reason, FIGEAC AÉRO has become involved in the SUCHI (integrated supply chain) project alongside a large 
number of industrial, technological and academic partners. The SUCHI project will advance in various phases running 
until the end of 2026. It upholds the French aerospace industry's aspiration to build a common technological and 
methodological ecosystem spanning the entire value chain, the aim being to optimise its ability to keep up with rising 
aircraft build rates in the future. 
All those involved will make use of common tools, industrial processes will be digitalised, and industrial data 
throughout the value chain will be exploited, all of which are expected to deliver very substantial benefits: 
 ? Speed, agility and precision, with products being developed jointly; 
 ? Visibility and foresight, with variable demand levels and build rates being managed more effectively; 
 
 ? Optimisation of the value chain's overall performance, with a positive impact on the working capital 
  requirements of those involved thanks to smaller inventories and shorter cycles. 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO receiving EUR0.8 million of support from the CORAC and DGAG 
The SUCHI project has been selected as part of France 2030, a EUR54 billion investment programme aimed at developing 
industrial competitiveness and the technologies of the future, including those that will drive the aviation industry's 
decarbonisation efforts. 
This backing comes in the form of a EUR0.8 million grant spanning the project's duration, as decided by the CORAC 
(France's Civil Aviation Research Council), a state-industry cooperation body. The CORAC is tasked with implementing 
the industry's national research programme and bringing together and drawing on the expertise of the sector's major 
manufacturers, specialized agencies such as the DGAC (France's Directorate for Civil Aviation), the Ministry of 
Transport and leading research centres. 
Thomas Girard, FIGEAC AÉRO's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, is very pleased with the initiative: "FIGEAC AÉRO is 
particularly proud to be taking part in this collaborative project alongside so many other key industry players. We see 
it as a technological building block that will form part of the core foundations of tomorrow's aerospace value chain. 
It is therefore an essential step towards jointly developing the capacity to drive higher build rates on future 
aerospace platforms." 
 
 
Further recognition of the Group's innovation strategY 
The Group is committed to enhancing the French aerospace industry's competitiveness and decarbonising the air transport 
industry and thus intends to pursue its innovation-centric strategy, which is a cornerstone of its strategic plan PILOT 
28. 
As further recognition of its efforts, two of FIGEAC AÉRO's R&D projects have been selected the recipient of the 2024 
"Avion Vert" (Green Aircraft) Challenge award. The Green Aircraft Challenge is hosted by aerospace competitiveness 
cluster Aerospace Valley and a jury of experts consisting of major OEMs, institutions and research institutes, among 
others; the event enhances visibility and increases opportunities for project development geared especially towards 
reducing the industry's environmental impacts. 
 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter of 2024/25 
   -- 25 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250306_SUCHI_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2098796 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2098796 13-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
