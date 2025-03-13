LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Bpifrance's strategic funding of EUR 10 million to accelerate FDE's low-carbon energy production in Europe

Bpifrance's strategic funding of €10 million to accelerate FDE's low-carbon energy production in Europe

Pontpierre, France, March 13th, 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, has announced that it has secured two strategic loans from Bpifrance for a total amount of €10 million, significantly reinforcing its investment capacity.

This major financial operation has been secured under favorable conditions, underlining the renewed confidence of institutional financial partners in FDE's business model, whose resilience is proven by recurring and strong cash flows combined with a solid balance sheet.

Structured financings for sustainable growth

The "Prêt Croissance Relance" with a 10-year term will enable FDE to accelerate its strategic expansion, both in France and internationally, beyond its existing projects and secured portfolio.

At the same time, the "Prêt Vert" with a 5-year term benefits from a 50% guarantee from the national fund "Fonds Prêt Vert 4" as part of the Plan France Relance. This funding is specifically intended to foster the impact of FDE environmental initiatives, which aim to avoid more than 20 million tons of CO 2 emissions annually by 2030.

Measurable environmental performance

With a currently installed electrical production capacity of 22.5 MW, FDE already avoids more than 3.5 million tons of CO 2 equivalent each year, thereby positioning the Group as a key player in the European energy transition.

Strategic expansion in fast growing markets

These additional financial resources will enable FDE to accelerate its development in promising strategic segments, such as low-carbon hydrogen in France and internationally, thus consolidating its position as an innovative key player in the energy sector.

Julien Moulin, Chairman of FDE, comments: "This structured financing demonstrates the solidity of our business model and the confidence of financial institutions in our sustainable growth strategy. These new resources will enable us to accelerate our development while strengthening our positive environmental impact, thereby creating significant value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders."

Yannick Da Costa, Regional Director of Bpifrance Lille, comments: "FDE perfectly embodies the type of innovative company that Bpifrance is committed to supporting as part of the energy transition. Its unique model combining economic performance and measurable environmental impact represents a particularly attractive, perfectly aligned investment case."

Financial outlook confirmed for 2030

Annual revenues more than €175 million

EBITDA above 85 million euros

Over 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per annum

Next event:

Half-year results 2025: March 25, 2025

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

Press contacts - Bpifrance

Sophie Santandrea

sophie.santandrea@bpifrance.fr

+ 33 (0)788092817

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen.

As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance, Banque Publique d'Investissement, finances companies - at every stage of their development - with credit, guarantees and equity capital. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also supports their export activities through a wide range of products. Consulting, university, networking and acceleration programs for startups, SMEs and ETIs are also part of the services offered to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a single, close and efficient contact to help them meet their challenges.

Further information: www.Bpifrance.fr - https://presse.bpifrance.fr /

Follow us on X (ex-Twitter): @BpifranceLeLab - @bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse and on LinkedIn www.bpifrance.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmdsksmbaGubmGmfZ5dompJlb2iTmWOdl5XLxJWZZ5qWnGlpxmZhaZzJZnJhmWho

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90432-cp-fde-pret-de-10m-euro-bpi_-130325_vuk.pdf